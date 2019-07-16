Jascots debuts first still wine in a can

By Helen Gilbert

Jascots has launched what it claims is the first English still wine in a can in response to customer demand for lightweight sustainable packaging and locally sourced wine.

The wine merchant has teamed up with Gloucestershire-based Three Choirs Winery to debut three wines – white, rosé and red - in 186ml single-serve tins.

The white variant is made from Madeleine Angevine, Phoenix and Seyval Blanc grapes, while the rosé combines Phoenix, Seyval Blanc and Rondo and is described as a ‘fresh off-dry’.

The ‘light fruity red’ is a blend from Regent, Rondo, and Triomphe grapes.

“These wines in can should appeal to an audience much wider than just outdoor events and festivals,” Jascot’s managing partner Miles MacInnes said.

“The cans are very elegant and the wines are of such high quality that we hope to see them in wine bars and restaurants as well.”

Three Choirs winemaker and production director Martin Fowke said Three Choirs was proud of its history as one of England’s oldest vineyards.

“To this day we retain our pioneering spirit and so we are really excited to be launching with our partners Jascots this new range in cans. We hope the fun and informal packaging will help to bring our delicious wines to a new audience of discerning wine drinkers.”

London-based Jascots was founded in 1991 and counts Scully St James’, Native and the National Theatre among its UK clients.













