Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Oz wines hit with huge Chinese import taxes

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  30 November, 2020

China has imposed taxes of up to 212% on imports of Australian wine.

The taxes, which came into effect on Saturday, follow an anti-dumping investigation launched by the Chinese government in August.

China’s ministry of commerce has characterised the taxes, which range from 107% to 212%, as temporary measures to stop subsidised imports.

In recent years, China has become Australia’s most important export territory for wine, with annual sales reaching AUD$1.2bn.

A number of Australian winemakers have been singled out for the new duties, including TWE, Casella Wines and Australian Swan Vintage.

TWE, which has invested heavily in building its business in China, including establishing its own distribution hub, saw its share price fall back 13% on the news.

David Littleproud, minister for agriculture in the Australian government, defended the country’s winemakers. "The Australian government categorically rejects any allegation that our wine producers are dumping product into China," he said.

"Australian wine is hugely popular both in China and across the globe due to its high quality and we are confident that a full and thorough investigation will confirm this."

The new taxes are part of a wide ranging trade dispute between the two countries. Other Australian imports targeted by China include coal, sugar and barley.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95