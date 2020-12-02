Hatch Mansfield and 31Dover enter on-trade partnership

By Lisa Riley

Hatch Mansfield and 31Dover has entered into a partnership to distribute premium family owned wine producers from around the world.

As part of the partnership, which takes place with immediate effect, 31Dover is launching a new exclusive wine portfolio for London on-trade customers who can take advantage of a same-day delivery service.

The collaboration would “fill the independent premium wholesale niche in London”, said Hatch Mansfield.

“31Dover has the ability to offer exceptional service levels combined with a portfolio of premium drinks, making them a natural fit for a number of Hatch Mansfield’s premium family owned producers,” said James Manson, director of regional sales at Hatch Mansfield.

Charlotte Jefferies, CEO at 31Dover, added: “Hatch Mansfield has an outstanding portfolio of premium independent wines, which is exactly what our trade and online customers are seeking. We are really looking forward to working closely with the Hatch Mansfield team to further grow the presence of their wines in the Central London on-trade and through e-commerce.”

Wineries on 31Dover’s new wine list comprise Caliterra (Chile); Esk Valley (New Zealand); Cleefs (South Africa); Robert Oatley (Australia); Domaine Romy, Jules de Souzy, Château de la Tour Penet and Château de la Terrière (Maconnais); Domaine Carneros (California), Cune (Rioja), Pagos de Galir (Galicia), Roger Goulart (Cava) and a selection of Zuccardi’s wines from Argentina of which eight are exclusive to the business.

In addition, 31Dover will also be distributing wines from Champagne Taittinger, Contino, Seña, Las Pizarras and Résonance.

Launched in 2012, 31DOVER is an independently owned premium drinks company that sells premium drinks to London’s on-trade, off-trade, and direct to consumer.

In July, Hatch Mansfield revealed it had managed to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero for 2019, making it the first in the industry to achieve a trio of recognised sustainability accreditations.





















