New senior appointments at Santa Rita

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  01 June, 2020

Leading Chilean and Argentinian wine producer Santa Rita Estates has reshuffled its senior management team.

The new appointments have been prompted by the departure of winegrowing director Eduardo Alemparte, who has left the company after nine years.

Alemparte has been replaced as winegrowing director by Jaime de la Barra, who has been corporate marketing director at the company since 2014. In that role he changed Santa Rita’s brand strategy, positioning its wines as global brands for the first time.

He first joined Santa Rita in 2011, starting in its continental European sales division. He previously worked at Viña de Martino and Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates.

Francisca Muñiz takes over from de la Barra as corporate marketing director. Muñiz has led Santa Rita’s tourism division since its inception in 2011, having joined the business as brand manager for Chile in 2005.

Santa Rita recently promoted Martín Kaiser to the position of director of viticulture and winemaking at its Doña Paula winery in Argentina, where he has worked as a viticulturalist for 14 years.

