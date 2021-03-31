Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. People & Opinion

Headline Hero: Jaime de la Barra, Santa Rita Estates

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  31 March, 2021

Jaime de la Barra, director of winegrowing, Santa Rita Estates (covering Chile and Argentina)


Your role involves managing a diverse viticulture across Chile and Argentina – how collegiate is your approach at Santa Rita Estates?

Our company has wineries on both sides of the Andes and the exchange of experiences and knowledge between the two is second nature. Many projects are being conducted in both countries and we work as though we are one. My view is that  we need a cultural shift from “we think” to “we know”.

The issue is that we have only one chance to harvest in a  year, which can hinder us from learning quickly. For this reason, we try to discuss and share our knowledge not only within  our own group of wineries, but also with our competitors any technical issues that may arise throughout the harvest and viticultural calendar.

Do you think Chile and Argentina are now taken seriously  as a source of fine wine?

The number of projects being built around fine wine is  bigger than ever. Sales figures show the category is healthy  and growing, Rome wasn’t built in a day, but the vision of  many players is to keep building their businesses around  fine wine and that is showing progress. We still have a lot of work to do in finalising the appropriate rules for specific appellations and aligning industry marketing to make the  right impression at a trade and consumer level, but I can  see we are going in the right direction.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95