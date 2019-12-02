Subscriber login Close [x]
Doña Paula loses head winemaker

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 December, 2019

Marcos Fernández, head winemaker at Argentine winery Doña Paula, is to step down from the role on 1 January 2020.

The departure, announced in a press release from Santa Rita Estates, which owns Doña Paula, is described as “entirely amicable”.

Fernández is said to be pursuing “new professional challenges”.

Mendoza-born Fernández took the role of head winemaker in 2014. Under his leadership, the winery has received sustainable certification for the first time.

The 2020 harvest at Doña Paula will be overseen by the winemaking team, supported by the winegrowing department of Santa Rita Estates under the leadership of winegrowing director Eduardo Alemparte.

Consultant Nick Goldschmidt continues to advise the winery.

Founded in 1997, Doña Paula has over 760 ha in the Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley regions within Mendoza.

Its primary focus is Malbec, although it has additional plantings of Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Grenache and Petit Verdot among others.

Its wine is primarily produced for export, with 85% of its production being exported to over 55 countries.





