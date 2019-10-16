Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New marketing director for Bordeaux

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  16 October, 2019

The CIVB has appointed Julie Rambaud-Texier to head its newly restructured marketing department.

Rambaud-Texier joined the regional producers organisation on 2 October from spirits business Whiskies du Monde.

She has previously worked in the food sector, with product manager and marketing director roles at Danone and PepsiCo in Paris overseeing brands such as Danette and Tropicana.

Rambaud-Texier moved to Bordeaux in 2016 and holds a WSET II oenology diploma.

Responding to her appointment, she said: “Bordeaux is a brand with unique diversity and wealth; I want to instil it with new energy. That will probably require defining a new brand platform, strengthening digital technology, and taking a new look at consumers, whose profiles and consumption patterns are less and less standardised.

“Consequently, we’ll have to rely on consumer dynamics, as well as get inspiration from an innovative vineyard, where winegrowers and négociants – the very people who make the Bordeaux brand – have expertise that stands out.”

Following the reorganisation of the marketing function at CIVB, Stéphanie Sinoquet manages the body’s communications in France and Belgium, Patrycja Matyskiewicz in the US and China, and Frédérique Sipos Amrouni in the UK, Germany and Japan. Stéphanie Barral looks after the Bordeaux Wine School.

The CIVB represents some 5,800 winegrowers in the region with around 111,400ha of land under vine.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95