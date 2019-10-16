New marketing director for Bordeaux

By Mathew Lyons

The CIVB has appointed Julie Rambaud-Texier to head its newly restructured marketing department.

Rambaud-Texier joined the regional producers organisation on 2 October from spirits business Whiskies du Monde.

She has previously worked in the food sector, with product manager and marketing director roles at Danone and PepsiCo in Paris overseeing brands such as Danette and Tropicana.

Rambaud-Texier moved to Bordeaux in 2016 and holds a WSET II oenology diploma.

Responding to her appointment, she said: “Bordeaux is a brand with unique diversity and wealth; I want to instil it with new energy. That will probably require defining a new brand platform, strengthening digital technology, and taking a new look at consumers, whose profiles and consumption patterns are less and less standardised.

“Consequently, we’ll have to rely on consumer dynamics, as well as get inspiration from an innovative vineyard, where winegrowers and négociants – the very people who make the Bordeaux brand – have expertise that stands out.”

Following the reorganisation of the marketing function at CIVB, Stéphanie Sinoquet manages the body’s communications in France and Belgium, Patrycja Matyskiewicz in the US and China, and Frédérique Sipos Amrouni in the UK, Germany and Japan. Stéphanie Barral looks after the Bordeaux Wine School.

The CIVB represents some 5,800 winegrowers in the region with around 111,400ha of land under vine.