Caroline Thompson-Hill becomes Accolade’s European MD

By Jo Gilbert

Accolade Wines has unveiled a reshuffle of its top people in Europe – the company’s biggest market.

Caroline Thompson-Hill made the transition from marketing director to acting managing director for Europe when former MD Ade McKeon left the company in April.

She now officially takes on the role of European MD, with Martin McGowan also stepping into the role of sales director, UK & Ireland.

Led by an emphasis on its key channels and innovations, Accolade said the promotion of Thompson-Hill is part of its vision to be “the wine company [our] consumers, customers and partners want to engage with the most”.

As MD of the Australian company’s largest market, Thompson-Hill will be responsible for driving growth opportunities for popular brands such as Echo Falls and Hardys.

She said: “I’m honoured to lead the European side of Accolade Wines, in what is a very exciting time for the business. Our purpose is to enrich everyday moments in people’s lives through our amazing wine brands, and our customer and consumer centric approach will help us achieve this.

“I’m delighted to welcome Martin to the team, who will be responsible for all sales channels in UK & Ireland, driving our customer execution and growth agenda in Accolade Wines largest region.”

CEO Robert Foye added: “I am absolutely ecstatic to announce that Caroline Thompson-Hill is our new managing director for Europe. She has the leadership, innovation, commercial and customer skills, and experience to lead our business going forward in its new phase of growth.”

Thompson-Hill has over 17 years’ experience within the drinks sector, including previous roles at Treasury Wine Estates and Diageo.

McGowan also joins with a wealth of sales leadership experience, most recently from Chapel Down, where he was global sales director.











