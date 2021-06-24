Graft expands sales team as it returns to London

By Lisa Riley

The Graft Wine Company has appointed two new sales people, while also reopening a London office.

Moreover, as part of a wider strategic review of the business at the start of the year, Graft founders David Knott and Nik Darlington have also taken on new roles in the company, with Knott assuming the role of MD and Darlington becoming the company’s marketing director, while continuing to manage key accounts around the UK.

At the same time, Leonardo Ribeiro and Chloe Luff have joined the company’s sales team.

Ribeiro joins Graft following account manager and business development roles at Liberty Wines and Amathus, prior to which he worked in the hospitality sector for the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Fifteen.

Luff's experience includes sales roles in wine retail and distribution, hospitality and tourism in the UK, France and South Africa, following a career in advertising sales.

“We have been wanting to grow our sales team for some time and felt like the reopening combined with the onset of summer would be perfect timing. It was a thorough search and we saw many excellent candidates, so we are absolutely delighted to welcome Leo and Chloe to the team," said Knott.

“They both bring a depth of experience and knowledge that will help us grow as a business. It nearly doubles our sales team and puts sales at the centre of everything we do, alongside the great support structures already in place."

Since the onset of Covid-19 Graft has been operating remotely, but is now back in London, headquartered in Soho — a move it said would help the business capitalise on “increasing new business opportunities” in the capital.

“Like many companies, Covid-19 has forced us to work remotely, which meant detaching the Graft team from our main London marketplace,” said Knott.

“Our move to Soho puts us right in the middle of the action and well positioned to deliver the highest level of service to our London customers while as a genuinely nationwide supplier providing a fine base for us to continue to expand throughout the UK.

“It is a great place to be and one that will help bring the team together after a long period apart. It is a very exciting time for Graft, and I can’t wait to get stuck into 2021 and beyond.”













