New commercial director role at Mangrove UK

By Jo Gilbert

Boutique spirits importer and distributer Mangrove UK has a new head honcho at the helm of the company’s marketing and sales teams.

Stuart Fritz, who has been with Ilford-based company for almost nine years, will be promoted into the newly-created position of commercial director in mid-November.

Exiting the role as head of marketing in order to oversee both the marketing and sales teams, the move has been designed to “foster a more cohesive approach for the future” the company said.

The vacancy in head of marketing will be open to recruitment for in the near future.

As head of commercial, Australian-born Fritz’s key responsibilities will include strategic analysis of the UK market and spirit trends for its brands which span Black Cow vodka and Portobello Road gin to The Glendronach whisky and La Hechicera rum.

He will also be in charge of expanding the company’s brand creation strategy, development of new partnerships and bringing new brands to Mangrove as well as advancing the growth of national retail and on-trade.

“We are a growing business and to continue to grow you need to empower your people to develop ideas and react to the market quickly as well as create long-term strategies and efficiencies,” Nick Gillett MD of Mangrove said.

“This new role will allow Stuart the time and autonomy to take action and drive our business ambitions and goals forward.”

Former business credits include working for the now closed bar Lab in Soho where he was general manager.

Since joining Mangrove, some of his successes include the launch of Mangrove's whisky portfolio, (The Glendronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh) and spearheading Mangrove's first brand creation Siren's Call, which is now stocked in Tesco nationwide.
















