Beaujolais UK sales skyrocket

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  31 March, 2020

Beaujolais has continued its revival in the UK, with 2019 exports up 17% by value and 22% by volume year on year, according to new figures from Inter Beaujolais.

Cécile Bossan-Redon, the newly appointed MD of Inter Beaujolais, said: “We are proud to have such a healthy increase in exports to the UK. There is now more choice of Beaujolais wines available on UK shelves than ever before, which we believe is a huge contributing factor to its continued popularity.

“Despite the uncertainties raised around Brexit, we have remained committed to the UK market and it’s been important for us to continue to demonstrate the dynamic range and choice Beaujolais wines have to offer, which we believe the increase in export figures represent.”

Beaujolais was also recently tapped in Sopexa’s annual Wine Trade Monitor as the only French region among the four likely to see the greatest growth post-Brexit.

Commenting on Beaujolais’ success in the UK, Rebecca Fraser, head of marketing at Louis Latour, said: “Beaujolais wines are becoming increasingly popular for a number of reasons, but first and foremost I believe it is due to the wine style and the hard work spreading the message about quality in the region.

“The wines are approachable, fresh, and fruit driven [and] also offer great value, whether it be for the wine drinker who wants a simple fruity Beaujolais or for someone interested in exploring the characteristics of the different cru appellations.”

Inter Beaujolais is currently planning to hold its annual tasting at the Lumiere in London on Tuesday, 23 June with a particular focus on the region’s white and rosé wines.

Keywords:

