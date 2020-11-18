Inter Beaujolais partners with home dining app

By Jo Gilbert

Inter Beaujolais is launching a new UK trade campaign to support restaurants which are finding customers in new ways during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coinciding with what is usually Beaujolais month, the campaign will feature a partnership with the recently launched home dining app, Big Night, which aims to partner with specially selected independent restaurants to deliver quality food experiences at home.

Cécile Bossan-Redon, MD for Inter Beaujolais said: “It’s really important for us to continue to engage with the on-trade and our consumers despite the various obstacles the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on many areas of our industry. We think it is a real testament to the UK’s dynamism to see so many establishments quickly adapt to provide quality dining experiences to consumers and we really wanted to be a part of this.”

The partnership with Big Night will hinge on a promotion focused on pairing dishes with a particular Beaujolais wine. Five restaurants are currently participating in the promotion, with Salon Brixton, Levan, Larry’s, Laughing Heart and 10 Greek Street all selecting their favourite Beaujolais wines to pair with their signature dish.

Participants will also be able to enter competitions on each of the restaurant’s social media pages. Prizes include dinner for two, a case of wine and branded clothing.

“It has been a great year for wine sales in the UK with figures for Beaujolais peaking during the lockdown in May 2020, when exports were up 120% in volume and 102% in value compared to the previous year (ending May 2019). With the boom of online sales in the UK, we feel confident that there will equally be some positive figures for the Christmas season too,” Bossan-Redon said.



The partnership will run throughout November.







