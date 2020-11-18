Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Inter Beaujolais partners with home dining app

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 November, 2020

Inter Beaujolais is launching a new UK trade campaign to support restaurants which are finding customers in new ways during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coinciding with what is usually Beaujolais month, the campaign will feature a partnership with the recently launched home dining app, Big Night, which aims to partner with specially selected independent restaurants to deliver quality food experiences at home.

Cécile Bossan-Redon, MD for Inter Beaujolais said: “It’s really important for us to continue to engage with the on-trade and our consumers despite the various obstacles the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on many areas of our industry. We think it is a real testament to the UK’s dynamism to see so many establishments quickly adapt to provide quality dining experiences to consumers and we really wanted to be a part of this.”

The partnership with Big Night will hinge on a promotion focused on pairing dishes with a particular Beaujolais wine. Five restaurants are currently participating in the promotion, with Salon Brixton, Levan, Larry’s, Laughing Heart and 10 Greek Street all selecting their favourite Beaujolais wines to pair with their signature dish.

Participants will also be able to enter competitions on each of the restaurant’s social media pages. Prizes include dinner for two, a case of wine and branded clothing.

“It has been a great year for wine sales in the UK with figures for Beaujolais peaking during the lockdown in May 2020, when exports were up 120% in volume and 102% in value compared to the previous year (ending May 2019). With the boom of online sales in the UK, we feel confident that there will equally be some positive figures for the Christmas season too,” Bossan-Redon said.

The partnership will run throughout November. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Off Piste Wines: Impulse Sales Manager

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95