Inter Beaujolais appoints new MD

By Lisa Riley
Published:  18 December, 2019

Inter Beaujolais has appointed Cécile Bossan-Redon as its new MD, taking over from Jean Bourjade.

Starting her new position with immediate effect, Bossan-Redon will be working under the leadership of Inter Beaujolais Président Dominique Piron.

With roots “firmly in the Beaujolais vineyards”, Bossan-Redon was born in the region with both her parents winemakers.

Having completed a Master in Business Law at the Université Jean Moulin in Lyon as well as Wine Management at the Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin, she went on to work at Picard Vins et Spiritueux and Boisset.

Bossan-Redon’s understanding of both the business side of the industry and the winemaking side made her a perfect fit for the position, said Piron.

“We are delighted that Cécile will be joining the Inter Beaujolais team and look forward to seeing her bringing new ideas and experience to the role,” he said.

Bossan-Redon said: “I am thrilled to be starting my new role with Inter Beaujolais this month. Having grown up in the region, I am passionate about the wines and demonstrating to a global market everything Beaujolais has to offer.”

