Cité du Vin welcomes new international wine partners

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  04 August, 2025

Six new members have joined list of partners of the Foundation for Wine Culture & Civilisations, which manages the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, to further broaden the activities of the wine museum.

All the partners will offer a selection of ‘ambassador’ wines to be tasted all year round during the Cité du Vin's various activities, including the Sensory Tasting Journey, tasting workshops and cultural events.

The organisations joining the Cité are the State of Victoria in Australia, Sommeliers Association of Morocco, Slovak Grape & Wine Producers Association, Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Istria in Croatia, Loire Wine Interprofession (InterLoire) and AOC Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur Syndicate.

There are now 55 wine-producing partners around the world associated with the Foundation for Wine Culture & Civilisations, representing the diversity and quality of wines from their wine-growing region and contributing to the Cité du Vin’s international identity.

Each year, some 50,000 bottles of wine are donated by winegrowing partners and tasted by the 400,000 visitors who come to the Cité du Vin at the Belvedere, on the Via Sensoria Sensory tasting journey, in tasting workshops and at cultural events. To mark the Cité du Vin’s 10th anniversary in 2026, a tribute will be paid to them with a photo exhibition.



