Enotria refreshes France ahead of tasting return

By Jo Gilbert

Enotria & Coe has taken on two new, yet very different, additions to its France portfolio.

Harpers can reveal that Saint-Émilion’s Château La Gaffelière and Aubert + Matthieu from Languedoc-Roussillon will be launching at Enotria’s upcoming trade tasting on 6 September – the company’s first physical event since the onset of Covid.

Aubert + Matthieu, “the new kids on the Languedoc-Roussillon block”, will debut their wines exclusively in the UK at the event. Wines include their Marie Antoinette red from Corbières and Palooza Rosé, IGP Oc, both made from 60% Grenache and 40% Syrah.

Château La Gaffelière has been owned by the Comte de Malet de Roquefort family since 1705. Among the five wines being added to Enotria’s list, two are exclusives: Dame Gaffelière, Saint Émilion Grand Cru, 2nd Wine Gaffeliere; and Château Eglise d’Armens, Saint Émilion Grand Cru, 3rd Wine Gaffeliere.

The new additions are part of a concerted push at the company to expand Enotria’s France portfolio. Rebecca Gergely, France buyer at Enotria & Coe told Harpers that the two new additions represent the best extremes of what France can offer, from traditional Bordeaux to the niche terroirs and New World-style influence of the south.

“After having reshaped most of the French portfolio over the past three years, I thought it was now time to expand our selection in Bordeaux Right-Bank and the Languedoc-Roussillon,” Gergely said.

“We have worked hard to elevate this category by bringing in 10 key French producers, such as Maison Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy), Domaine Cazes (Roussillon) and Lucien Lurton & Fils (Bordeaux Left-Bank). Like many old-world countries, France remains a strong category in all channels with regions familiar to the final consumer. It is also interesting to see the new generations of young French producers back from the New World bringing their experience back to their parents while keeping some authenticity and regional features to the winemaking techniques."

For the Saint-Émilion addition, Gergely added she focused on partnering with “a strong château from the appellation able to provide a New World marketing approach”.

“With the great support of Bordeaux Negociant, Compagnie Médocaine des Grands Crus, subsidiary of Axa Millésimes, we managed to finalise a great partnership between the Comte de Malet de Roquefort family owners of the prestigious Saint-Émilion Premier Grand Cru Classé, Château La Gaffelière. I am proud about this new addition in our Bordeaux selection and I am excited to work closely on the market with the family."

Aubert + Matthieu meanwhile are: “Extremely creative while maintaining a terroir-based identity for each of their wines. We are super excited to embark a long journey with this fun and young duo to support their new brand established just a few years ago."

The eponymous winemaking duo behind the wines were recognised earlier this year at Harpers’ Wine Stars Awards. Their AOP Cotes du Roussillon Villages Caramany 2016 won Harpers’ Star of France, Star of Roussillon and Star Taste rosettes at our 2021 presentation.

More on the ever-evolving wine proposition that is France can be found in our upcoming France report, which will be published along with Harpers’ September issue on Thursday 9.

A taste of France can also be found at Enotria's upcoming 'The Decameron' event. Due to take place at The Brewery in London's Shoreditch on Monday 6 September, there will be a chance to meet with representatives of the company's new French additions as well as producers from around the world.









Top photo shows the duo behind Aubert + Matthieu










