Top Argentine winery launches in UK

By Mathew Lyons

Leading Argentine winery Bodega Estancia Mendoza has launched its wines into the UK market.

The six-strong, three-tiered range is one of the top-five best-selling wine brands in Argentina, where it has a 10% share of the market.

The range features an Estancia Mendoza Reserve Malbec and Chardonnay; a Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and a Malbec Cabernet Franc blend under the Mendoza Uco Valley Estate label; and a Mendoza Uco Valley Single Vineyard Malbec.

The Estancia Mendoza Reserve Malbec took home a gold medal in the the £10-to-£15 category at the 2019 Global Malbec Masters.

The core range will be available through Morrisons, while the full range is available online through www.winedelivered.co.uk.

The wines are being exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Benchmark Drinks.

Bodega Estancia Mendoza is located in Tupungato, in Mendoza’s Valle de Uco, where its vineyards are planted at 1,100 metres above sea level, with irrigation supplied by Andean meltwater.

The winery is a subsidiary of Fecovita, Argentina’s largest wine producer and the tenth largest wine company in the world, according to Euromonitor.

Marcelo Parolaro, Fecovita’s head winemaker, said: “We make complex, elegant wines with distinct personalities that tell stories through their terroir. The perfect blend of soil, climate, vine and commitment from producers results in the best quality of grapes. And their transformation results in quality wines expressive of the potential in Uco Valley, the quintessential region for Argentine viticulture.”

Paul Schaafsma, MD of Benchmark Drinks, said: “The Argentinian wine category is growing at 23% year on year and it is currently the fastest growing country of origin in the UK.

“This performance, combined with the rising wine prices from other origins, means we firmly believe that the Bodega Estancia Mendoza portfolio allows us to offer a highly competitive and ethically sound proposition to our retail partners.”

The launch, which was held at the Argentine Residence in London, was attended by Renato Carlos Sersale di Cerisano, Argentina’s ambassador to the UK, and Juan Angel Rodriguez, chief executive of Fecovita.

In other Argentine wine news, online retailer Taste Argentina has listed 25 new wines.













