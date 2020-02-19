Taste Argentina adds 25 wines

By Lisa Riley

Online retailer Taste Argentina has expanded its specialist portfolio with 25 new wines.

The newcomers, which join familiar brands such as Zuccardi, Luigi Bosca, Rutini and Susana Balbo, include a number of emerging producers like Ver Sacrum, which specialise in growing Mediterranean varietals in various regions across Mendoza.

Taking the portfolio to 115 wines, the range extension would build on a “successful first quarter trading” for the business, which claims to offer UK consumers the widest selection of Argentinian wine online.

“We’ve had a great first quarter which has shown there is a real appetite for Argentinian wine, and not just Malbec. One of our Patagonian Pinot Noirs is our third best-selling wine, which is great to see,” said founder Howard Jones.

Jones’ ambition is to grow the portfolio to around 200 wines.

Head of Wines of Argentina, Phil Crozier, said: “It’s a fantastic time to have an online specialist for Argentinian wine. Its range captures the diverse winemaking landscape in Argentina and it’s exciting to seeing how their portfolio will develop further over the next few years.”

Taste Argentinia launched in September 2019 with the aim of fulfilling a gap in the market for a specialist Argentinian retail site, giving UK consumers access to a wide and varied range of Argentinian wine.

Earlier this month, Harpers reported that wines from the southern hemisphere would thrive most in post-Brexit Britain, according to the latest Wine Trade Monitor from food-and-drink communications agency Sopexa.

Over half of the UK wine-trade professionals surveyed (53%) predicted growth for Chilean wine, with 45% expecting Australian wines to benefit, and 40% Argentinian wines.