By Harpers Editorial team

Nestled in the Derbyshire Dales, Bakewell has gained a new restaurant-cum-cocktail bar, The Charleston. It’s the newest hospo venture from Peak District group Longbow Venues. Drawing inspiration from 1920s glitz, Longbow has brought the previously long-vacant Grade-II listed bank building back to life. The upstairs restaurant overlooks the historic market town, where diners are encouraged to sample the best of domestic produce. Wine is sourced by a Harpers 50 Best Indies 2026 merchant – Bakewell’s own Hattersley Wines. In the main restaurant bespoke artwork, elegant drapery and funky furniture provide a dose of escapism for patrons. The building’s original bank vault hosts private dining room The Speakeasy while pre and post-prandial creations can be enjoyed at The Charleston’s cocktail bar.