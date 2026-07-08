Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Cooper’s Cut

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 July, 2026

    Within Tower Bridge’s Four Seasons Hotel, Cooper’s Cut is a sophisticated steakhouse combining prime cuts of beef with Martini sophistication. Using meat sourced from top Japanese, Galician and British farmers, head chef Luke Armstrong aims to perfect dishes including Côte de Boeuf and Chateaubriand. Housed in the former Port Authority building, the menu nods to its trading past – a homemade piccalilli’s mustard seeds harking back to a key spice route commodity. Head of bars Michele Lombardi centres Martinis in his drinks menu, supported by creations including a Gimlet with white port and Vetiver Gris. The Ho Bryan private dining room – a collaboration with Château Haut-Brion – pays homage to the earliest mention of the famed estate in the English language by Samuel Pepys, who lived on nearby Seething Lane.

    Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge, 10 Trinity Square, London EC3N 4AJ

    cooperscutlondon.com




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Justerini & Brooks announces UK distribu...

    Sommelier Wine Awards 2026: Top merchant...

    Isle of Arran Distillers unveils new dis...

    Familia Torres has seen 47% emissions re...

    Exton Park starts ‘next chapter’ by appo...

    Whispering Angel creator invests in prem...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Discover Rioja

    24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Anthony Byrne Fine Wines - Sales Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95