By Harpers Editorial team

Within Tower Bridge’s Four Seasons Hotel, Cooper’s Cut is a sophisticated steakhouse combining prime cuts of beef with Martini sophistication. Using meat sourced from top Japanese, Galician and British farmers, head chef Luke Armstrong aims to perfect dishes including Côte de Boeuf and Chateaubriand. Housed in the former Port Authority building, the menu nods to its trading past – a homemade piccalilli’s mustard seeds harking back to a key spice route commodity. Head of bars Michele Lombardi centres Martinis in his drinks menu, supported by creations including a Gimlet with white port and Vetiver Gris. The Ho Bryan private dining room – a collaboration with Château Haut-Brion – pays homage to the earliest mention of the famed estate in the English language by Samuel Pepys, who lived on nearby Seething Lane.