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    MA/NA Mayfair

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  10 June, 2026

    The latest luxury Japanese dining venture from Thesleff Group – the business behind Luna Omakase and Los Mochis – takes a philosophical turn. Guided by the belief that every ingredient used carries an invisible power, considered and refined fine dining awaits visitors to the Upper Grosvenor Street eatery, led by executive chef Leo Tanyag and his team. Drawing from the Japanese cocktail tradition, as the night goes on MA/NA transitions into a sophisticated late-evening bar. Principles of precision, rhythm and heat underpin bar director Pietro Collina’s serves. These include the bewitching Noble Martini – an alchemy of vodka, dry vermouth, Château d’Yquem Sauternes and lemon twist. Interiors pay homage to Tokyo nightlife with patrons as likely to photograph the bespoke handblown lighting installation as the forward-thinking cuisine.

    30 Upper Grosvenor Street, London W1K 7PH

    manarestaurants.com




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