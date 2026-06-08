By Harpers Editorial team

The Open Restaurant Group is adding a new Mancunian venue to its ranks with the launch of The Counter in September. The restaurant is centred around its chef’s counter where six to eight guests can be wowed by a kitchen team led by executive chef Andrew Sheridan. The Counter’s ethos of lifting the curtain on the culinary operations sees it showcase a full-scale rotisserie, as well as a meat and fish drying cabinet to excite curious restaurant goers. The site gives patrons the option of dining under 4m-tall elm trees, astride stylish curved booth seating, or on its 20-cover terrace while observing the goings on of the buzzy John Dalton Street. The drinks menu is curated by Jake Nutt, formerly of Wales’ Ynyshir and Gwen, emphasising English wines, Manchester-brewed beers and contemporary cocktails.