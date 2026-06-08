Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    The Counter

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 June, 2026

    The Open Restaurant Group is adding a new Mancunian venue to its ranks with the launch of The Counter in September. The restaurant is centred around its chef’s counter where six to eight guests can be wowed by a kitchen team led by executive chef Andrew Sheridan. The Counter’s ethos of lifting the curtain on the culinary operations sees it showcase a full-scale rotisserie, as well as a meat and fish drying cabinet to excite curious restaurant goers. The site gives patrons the option of dining under 4m-tall elm trees, astride stylish curved booth seating, or on its 20-cover terrace while observing the goings on of the buzzy John Dalton Street. The drinks menu is curated by Jake Nutt, formerly of Wales’ Ynyshir and Gwen, emphasising English wines, Manchester-brewed beers and contemporary cocktails.

    Island Building, 7 Ridgefield, John Dalton Street, Manchester M2 6FW

    @restaurantcounter

    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Familia Torres earns B Corp certification

    Campaign to cut hospitality VAT to 10% s...

    The Wine Society embraces AI-powered rec...

    Flint welcomes several leading Cape prod...

    González Byass unveils historic Jerez bo...

    TWE announces major portfolio overhaul

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Discover Rioja

    24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95