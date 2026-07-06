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    Penningtons at Castle Hotel Windsor

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  06 July, 2026

    The Castle Hotel Windsor – with a history dating back to 1528 – is undergoing a very modern refurb. Alongside changes to the hotel proper, the storied venue will include Penningtons, a new restaurant and bar. A contemporary take on British classics, the offer will include hearty pies, Sunday roasts and a dessert trolley to boot. The restaurant takes its name from George Pennington, an entrepreneurial innkeeper at The Mermaid Inn (the site’s historic name), who created the Pennington Penny during a nationwide small coinage shortage. Similar creativity has been harnessed to create a refreshed bar in the site’s historic taproom. Interiors including zinc bar tops and tiled floors will play host to cocktail serves and local beers.

    18 High Street, Windsor SL4 1LJ

    @penningtonsbrasserie




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