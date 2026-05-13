How cocktail creativity can navigate cost-of-living pressures

Vibrant and ever-evolving, the UK’s cocktail scene draws on a variety of influences, while being shaped by its fair share of challenges, particularly in the last few years. Mindful of this, Harpers called on a cross-section of the country’s spirits companies to weigh in on the latest cocktail trends – and the prevailing headwinds too.
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