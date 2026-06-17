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Copa Jerez applications open for chef-somm duos

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 June, 2026

Applications are now open for UK teams for the national finals of Copa Jerez 2026. Chef-sommelier teams are invited to create and present a three-course meal paired with Sherry.

Technical skill and creativity will be rewarded in the competition, with the deadline for entry midnight 22 July 2026. The live UK final will take place at Orrery by Pierre Minotti on 28 September later this year.

The winners of the UK competition will be invited to the international grand final of Copa Jerez in June 2027 in Spain.

The runners up will be awarded places on the Certified Sherry Educator course in Jerez in 2027, a three-day programme culminating in the awarding of the Sherry Educator qualification.

The previous UK final in 2024 was won by chef Will Stoyle and sommelier Zoé Donadio, missing out on the overall gong at the international finals in 2025 in Spain, but winning the best chef and most creative pairing awards in the process.

The judging panel at the UK final will include Pierre Minotto himself; head somm at Orrery by Pierre Minotti, Julio Sierra; previous champion Donadio; and drinks and restaurant writer Douglas Blyde.

President of the Consego Regulador de Jerez y Manzanilla Sanlúcar de Barrameda, César Saldaña, added: “For over two decades, Copa Jerez has championed innovation and excellence, encouraging chefs and sommeliers to collaborate and explore the remarkable pairing potential of Sherry wines.

“The UK has consistently delivered outstanding creativity, and we look forward to seeing what this year’s teams will bring.”

To apply for this year's competition, click here.





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