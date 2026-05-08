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Torres Brandy Zero Challenge: Bar trade sustainability plaudits

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  08 May, 2026

Although often underappreciated, the global hospitality industry has a significant environmental impact, with Deloitte estimating that it represented 3% of worldwide carbon emissions in 2022. To put this into perspective, this is roughly similar to the CO2 output of Japan (the world’s fifth-largest emitter), according to the International Energy Agency.

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