Torres Brandy Zero Challenge: Bar trade sustainability plaudits

Although often underappreciated, the global hospitality industry has a significant environmental impact, with Deloitte estimating that it represented 3% of worldwide carbon emissions in 2022. To put this into perspective, this is roughly similar to the CO2 output of Japan (the world’s fifth-largest emitter), according to the International Energy Agency.
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