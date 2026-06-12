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    Nancy’s

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  12 June, 2026

    With a late-May soft launch and 1 June official opening, Nancy’s is set to bring the rebelliousness and glamour of 1970s London to London Bridge. The fun and flair of the new cocktail bar is exemplified by its Lady Luck Negroni cart. Guests will be presented with the cart tableside and roll a die to choose from six unique serves. Championing local businesses and produce – in the spirit of the nearby Borough Market – the venue’s 10 signature cocktails feature: a Martini that uses Borough Olives; Scatter Fall, a riff on the Airmail cocktail made using lemon curd from Jamaican condiment stall Pimento Hill and Black Tot Rum; and Queen’s Walk, which draws inspiration from local dessert shop Humble Crumble.

    Colechurch House, London Bridge Walk, London SE1 2SX

    nancys.co.uk




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