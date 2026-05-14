British bar shows in good spirits following strong attendance

By Hamish Graham

Attendance figures revealed from this week’s BCB London (11-12 May) and April’s Edinburgh Bar Show (13-15 April) reveal that thousands of bar trade professionals passed through the events in the capital cities.

At London’s Tobacco Dock, 3,237 attendees visited the second edition of BCB London. German events company RX has already announced the show will return to the city for 2027.

Heading north, the Edinburgh Bar Show saw a boost in attendance this year, with 2,012 trade members visiting the three-day event. This was a 39% rise compared to 2025’s show.

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BCB London’s workshops and masterclasses explored pertinent topics including sustainability in drinks with a focus on ‘company culture’ and the wellbeing of employees in the bar sector. They also charted the the rise of no and low, mid-strength and functional drinks.

Taking a different approach to the bar show format, in Edinburgh the event was spread across venues in the city, within working bars. Co-founder of the Edinburgh Bar Show, Ian McPherson, reflected: “It’s a challenging time for a lot of people in our industry, there’s no getting away from that.

“But what we saw over those three days was incredibly positive. Every seminar was full, every takeover had a queue outside, and the level of engagement from both bartenders and brands was huge.”

He added that keeping the show “accessible” was vital, with a focus on “creating a space where ideas are shared, where people feel supported, and where the industry can actually move forward together”.

Attendees at BCB London drew value from the event too. Commercial director of Everleaf, Dan l’Anson, added: “BCB London has been really interesting for us. We do believe that you get out of a trade show what you put in.

“BCB London is where all the buyers in the industry come together and look at new trends and discuss new ideas, but unless you turn up with something interesting, it can be a waste of time.

“At this year’s show I’ve really enjoyed meeting a variety of people from all parts of the industry, from food and beverage directors to bar backs to bartenders, to waiters and waitresses. Everyone’s here looking for new stuff and getting excited about driving the industry forwards, and that energy is hard to beat.”

Image in text – Campari being poured during Edinburgh Bar Show











