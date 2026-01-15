Overall Prosecco sales growth muted but impressive US increase

By Hamish Graham

The Prosecco DOC has unveiled its sales figures for 2025 with 667 million bottles sold globally – representing 1.1% growth year on year. The value of these sales stood at €3.6bn, approximately the same as 2024.

Despite tariff uncertainty, volume sales to the US – the largest export market for Prosecco representing 23.8% of the DOC’s exports – rose 8% over the months running from January to September 2025.

Over the same period the UK market also saw volume sales growth (1.1%) remaining the second most important market for Prosecco.

Third place France leapfrogged Germany, the former seeing impressive 21.1% volume sales growth from January to September of this year, though Germany saw growth too (3.1%).

President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium Giancarlo Guidolin believes producers of the sparkling wine navigated an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment well.

“The data confirms the resilience of our denomination in a year characterised by major instability in the global economy.

“Our denomination has demonstrated its strength thanks to the shared commitment of the entire supply chain – winegrowers, winemakers and sparkling wine producers. This unity, combined with our constant dedication to consumer protection, enables us to face complex international scenarios with balance and foresight”, he commented.

Other countries that saw strong volume sales performance included Greece and Mexico, with growth of 22.4% and 14.5%, respectively. Other markets for Prosecco experienced a downturn according to the denomination. In 2025 82% of production was exported to a total of 164 countries.

In what could be a significant boost to the DOC, the appellation is the official sparkling wine sponsor of the Milan Cortina Winter 2026 Olympic and Paralympic games. Further priorities for the DOC were detailed by Guidolin. Sustainability is one such, it being a “strategic priority”.

He added: “We are pursuing an ambitious project aimed at achieving Sustainable Community certification under the ISO 37101 standard, integrating the environmental, social and economic efforts of the supply chain into a unified and measurable system.”











