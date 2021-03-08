Subscriber login Close [x]
Prosecco announces sustained production and sales

Published:  08 March, 2021

Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG has announced sustained production and sales in 2020 in spite of the challenges brought on by Covid-19.

The Consorzio said that 92 million bottles of Prosecco Superiore were certified in 2020, a slight 0.5% increase on 2019.

The sustained overall volume was achieved by repositioning of Prosecco Superiore in new channels, including direct and online sales, according to the Consorzio.

Earlier in the season, the Consorzio members agreed special measures to maintain quality and control volumes. Their focus on terroir, high quality, and reduced yields were vindicated as “the best safeguard in the most challenging economic and market contexts, such as in 2020”, it said. 

“We bring 2020 to a close with excellent results, which is particularly significant considering the year that we have had,” said Innocente Nardi, President of the Consorzio di Tutela. 

“It wasn't easy, but we have achieved truly a historic result,” he added. 

“The companies of the denomination have proven their ability to adapt to the situation, and their seriousness in facing, while bound by the strict measures that we have been forced to adopt, the ominous situation of the market, especially in spring.”

In the autumn, there had been fears that, due to the worsening pandemic in Italy, producers would not be able to recover the situation, with the final result due to a “strong recovery in December”, which saw an increase in certifications compared to previous years that offset the poorer results in the harder months of 2020, said Nardi. 

Last May, the Consorzio announced that export volumes to the UK had doubled in 2019. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

