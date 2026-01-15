Hallgarten strengthens Chilean portfolio with Garage Wine Co

By Oliver Catchpole

Wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has reinforced its Chilean portfolio with the addition of old-vine specialist Garage Wine Co.

The partnership will start in February, launching parcels from Sauzal and Renacido, along with an Old Vine Field-blend solera, in addition to Garage’s core portfolio.

All of this will be available exclusively to the UK’s hospitality and retail sectors.

Jim Wilson, buying director at Hallgarten, commented: “Wines made from old vines have been growing in popularity and importance for a number of years, and we are delighted to welcome one of the true specialists into our portfolio.

“The Garage Wine Co has an energy and precision for reviving old vines to create bottles that fit into where we see the UK drinker going – towards wines of origin, with effortless drinkability and a focus on supporting their team and own community.”

Garage Wine Co was founded 25 years ago by husband and wife Derek Mossman Knapp and Pilar Miranda (along with Dr Alvaro Peña, a well-known Chilean oenologist) on the belief that they could create both better wines and be a business that is a “force for good”.

Its small team has kept production low and maintained their focus on the wines, earning praise from leading critics – it is often placed among South America’s top fine-wine producers.

The wines are distinguished by a focus on dry-farming in the granite and schist of Chile’s coastal mountain range and a winemaking that reflects old-school fieldcraft through the lens of modern science.

Derek Mossman Knapp, co-founder and winemaker at Garage Wine Co added: “Over the years, we have learned that the right partners are the ones who not only value our wines, but our ethos.

“The Hallgarten team have means to help us get closer, not just to buyers, but straight through to the folks pulling corks and pouring glasses.

“Together we want to show the UK what old vines made with purpose can be. This move represents a restored focus on the UK market with wines that speak to today’s consumers who want to know, not only where their wine is made, but also how and who is behind it.”

Established in 1933 (and purchased by Coterie Holdings in 2023) Hallgarten & Novum Wines is one of the UK’s leading specialist wine distributors, supplying the country’s premium off- and on-trades.

Garage Wine Co wines will be available to taste at Hallgarten & Novum Wines’ The Annual Tasting, on 2nd and 3rd February 2026.











