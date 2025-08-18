Greece’s rise from obscurity to omnipresence

By Lisse Garnett

Greek wine is experiencing a revolution. Two decades of relentless graft by ex-punk and one-time Mykonos beach bum Steve Daniel, of Hallgarten & Novum, and specialist Mary Pateras, of Eclectic Wines, are finally paying off. They and a whole host of highly educated Greek trade professionals have worked very hard to firmly cement Greek wine in the UK market – the likes of Yannos Hadjiioannou and Stefanos Kokotos of Maltby & Greek, Harry Georgiou of Amathus and Effi Tsournava, aided by Matthew Horsley at The Wine Society, spring to mind.