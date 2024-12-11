Muse at RSA House

Muse, the new bar at RSA House, highlights British ingredients with creative cocktails focusing on wild, traceable botanicals.
The bar’s menu, designed by mixologist Marcis Dzelzainis, includes original serves like Crimson & Clover and Blackadder, blending local botanicals and unique spirits. Four signature wild cocktails showcase foraged flavours in a refined yet approachable setting. The granite-topped bar and artwork-strewn interiors evoke a members’ club atmosphere. Led by Kevin Price Houghton, the bar features British ciders from Fine Cider Co and an ethical wine list, making Muse a fine addition to London’s sustainable drinks scene.
RSA House, 8 John Adam Street, London WC2N 6EZ