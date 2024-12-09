Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Dynamic Vines

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  09 December, 2024

    Dynamic Vines has opened its first wine shop and bar, offering an extensive selection of organic and biodynamic wines from small, sustainable European producers.

    Focusing on independent winemakers who prioritise terroir, the bar removes corkage fees to make its wines accessible for in-house enjoyment. Fraher & Findlay’s natural-toned design enhances the laid-back tasting experience, with wines displayed horizontally to encourage customer engagement. An ever-evolving menu offers premium by-the-glass options and regular tastings introduce new producers. Membership perks include discounts and UK-wide delivery, making this a local haven for exploring seasonal, minimal-intervention wines.

    149 Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, London SE22

    dynamicvines.com





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Coterie acquires Global Wine Solutions

    Bibendum predicts top wine trends

    Friday read: The forging of a Lebanese hero

    Harpers Design Awards 2024: The full run...

    Two Burgundy appellations follow in Poui...

    Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Doug Wr...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Sud de France Top 100

    View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

    Blogs 

    Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

    New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

    Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95