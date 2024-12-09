By Harpers Editorial team

Dynamic Vines has opened its first wine shop and bar, offering an extensive selection of organic and biodynamic wines from small, sustainable European producers.



Focusing on independent winemakers who prioritise terroir, the bar removes corkage fees to make its wines accessible for in-house enjoyment. Fraher & Findlay’s natural-toned design enhances the laid-back tasting experience, with wines displayed horizontally to encourage customer engagement. An ever-evolving menu offers premium by-the-glass options and regular tastings introduce new producers. Membership perks include discounts and UK-wide delivery, making this a local haven for exploring seasonal, minimal-intervention wines.