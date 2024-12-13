By Harpers Editorial team

The Mason’s Arms provides a warm, historic setting with a strong emphasis on traditional British pub drinks.



The bar, crafted from reclaimed church panels, offers a range of local ales and ciders, served through specially designed taps that reflect the pub’s heritage. Guests can enjoy outdoor drinks in the summer, with service provided through a garden hatch. The drinks menu includes tankards of Black Velvet served from a 1920s pewter oyster bar, sourced from an antiques market in the south of France.