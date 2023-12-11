The Oxford Wine Cellar

By Harpers Editorial

Having celebrated its crowning as the number one merchant in Harpers’ 50 Best Indies list 2023, The Oxford Wine Group has opened a new city centre venue. It is the second ex-Oddbins site the business has taken over in the past few years and is a stone’s throw away from the OWC’s Turl Street shop. Visitors to the bar

will be able to choose from more than 200 different wines as well as a wide array of spirits and beers. Spread across two floors, the venue offers visitors a unique experience within the converted old cellars.

108 High St, Oxford OX1 4BW

oxfordwinecellar.co.uk








