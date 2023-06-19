Subscriber login Close [x]
    The Midland Grand Dining Room

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  19 June, 2023

    St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Euston Rd, London, NW1 2AR

    Midlandgranddiningroom.com

    The Midland Grand Dining Room, from restaurateur Harry Handelsman and chef Patrick Powell, is now open in the heart of King’s Cross alongside the Gothic Bar.

    Rooted in the traditions of French cuisine, The restaurant is a destination with a cosmopolitan vision and is the culmination of Handelsman’s decades-long involvement in the renovation and regeneration of King’s Cross.

    Signature dishes include Comte gougeres, crab toast with elderflower & shellfish sauce, chicken liver parfait with a truffle & Madeira jelly, pommes paillasson, snails bourguignon, nduja & guanciale, and a seasonal soufflé.

    Named in honour of the building's Gothic Revival style, the bar features a cocktail list centred around the robust flavours of Eau De Vie.





