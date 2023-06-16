Tern

By Harpers Editorial

Marine Parade, Worthing BN11 3PX

Ternrestaurant.co.uk

Award-winning head chef Johnny Stanford will soon open Tern, a fine dining restaurant on the first floor of the Art Deco southern pavilion of Worthing Pier.

Tern will be a produce-led restaurant where guests can enjoy high-quality food responsibly sourced from British growers and suppliers.

Manchester-born Stanford began his career at Paul Kitchin’s acclaimed Juniper restaurant in Altrincham, before heading to Cumbria, Edinburgh and settling in Sussex in 2012, working as sous chef at Michelin-starred restaurant The Pass.

The all-English wine list includes Chapel Down Bacchus, Nutbourne Sussex Reserve and Renegade Gary Pinot Noir.







