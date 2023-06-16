Subscriber login Close [x]
    Tern

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  16 June, 2023

    Marine Parade, Worthing BN11 3PX

    Ternrestaurant.co.uk

    Award-winning head chef Johnny Stanford will soon open Tern, a fine dining restaurant on the first floor of the Art Deco southern pavilion of Worthing Pier.

    Tern will be a produce-led restaurant where guests can enjoy high-quality food responsibly sourced from British growers and suppliers.

    Manchester-born Stanford began his career at Paul Kitchin’s acclaimed Juniper restaurant in Altrincham, before heading to Cumbria, Edinburgh and settling in Sussex in 2012, working as sous chef at Michelin-starred restaurant The Pass.

    The all-English wine list includes Chapel Down Bacchus, Nutbourne Sussex Reserve and Renegade Gary Pinot Noir.



