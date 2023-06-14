Subscriber login Close [x]
    Meat The Fish

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  14 June, 2023

    39 Cadogan Gardens, London SW3 2TB

    Meatthefish.co.uk

    Last month, Meat the Fish, hailing from Beirut, opened its doors in Chelsea. 

    Meat the Fish started in 2011 as a delivery service in Lebanon for the very best meat, fish and other premium ingredients, eventually becoming a fully-fledged restaurant and grocer. 

    Much like in Beirut, produce sourcing at the new Chelsea restaurant will be prioritised, and head chef Rachel Bado has created a menu listing some of the UK’s most exciting suppliers, including butcher HG Walter, fish and seafood supplier Wright Brothers and grocer Natoora.

    The international wine list encompasses Italy, France, Spain, the UK and the US as well as a range of sakes and a grande reserve white Viognier from Lebanon.



