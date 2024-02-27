Wines from Spain moves to Canary Wharf for annual tasting

By James Bayley

Wines from Spain has announced a change of venue for this year’s annual tasting, The Pelligon in Canary Wharf.

Leading importers and exporters of Spanish wines will gather on 14 May 2024 for the most comprehensive tasting of Spanish wines in the UK.

The venue is eye-catching for its glass dome, mezzanine and waterside terrace and will showcase more than 1000 wines for visitors to taste.

Now in its 36th year, the event will feature new releases and vintages from across Spain’s regions and DOs.

The UK is the number one importer of bottled Spanish still wines both in volume and in value, thus making the event an important springboard for new wineries to present themselves to the UK trade.

Around 50 importers and exporters of Spanish wines will present their range to trade and press visitors, from the classic to the irreverent. Educational masterclasses will also form part of the programme.

A regional tasting will also be held in Edinburgh on Monday 20 May, at the Balmoral Hotel for a walk-round tasting offering selected flights and themed tables. More than 200 wines will be available to taste.

Fernando Muñoz, UK director for foods and wines from Spain, said: “We are really looking forward to our 2024 tastings in London and Edinburgh. Our new home in London’s Canary Wharf gives us the perfect backdrop to present an exciting range of modern Spanish wines spanning all DOs, regions and styles. We also look forward to reconnecting with the Scottish trade in Edinburgh.”

He added: “Spain’s spirit of innovation and creativity makes it an unstoppable winemaking force. The UK is the number one importer of bottled Spanish still wines both in volume and in value. This is in no small part due to the expertise and tireless work of importers, their trade customers and the press who all play a huge role in the success of our wines in the UK. We invite you to connect with them, taste and discover their wines at our next tasting events.”



Registration for the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting 2024 in London and Edinburgh will open at the end of March. Email winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk for more information.







