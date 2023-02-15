Registration open for the Future of Spanish Wines webinar

By James Bayley

In association with Wines from Spain, Harpers has organised a webinar for the trade, focusing on the young Spanish winemaker and how they are shaping the future of the industry.

Scheduled for 9 March at 2pm, the panel hosted by Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole brings together some of the biggest names in Spanish winemaking.

The panellists for the Future of Spanish Wines webinar are:

Richard C.E. Grant, Araex UK

Victor Ordóñez, J&O Boutique Wines

Vicky Gonzalez-Gordon, Gonzalez Byass

Jorge Méndez, Bodegas Viñatigo

Manuel Cantalapiedra, Cantalapiedra Viticultores

Paul Shinnie, Alliance Wine

The five producers will present five unique directions in which the Spanish winemaking scene is evolving and innovating. Joining them on the panel will be importers and buyers to share their perspectives and discuss the key trends set to shape the Spanish wine industry over the next 5-10 years.

Looking ahead to the digital event, host Andrew Catchpole said, "With such an exciting and dynamic cross-section of Spanish producers, this webinar will provide an intriguing snapshot into the future of a country that consistently produces wines of the most remarkable quality."

To register for the webinar click here.