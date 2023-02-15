Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Registration open for the Future of Spanish Wines webinar

By James Bayley
Published:  15 February, 2023

In association with Wines from Spain, Harpers has organised a webinar for the trade, focusing on the young Spanish winemaker and how they are shaping the future of the industry.

Scheduled for 9 March at 2pm, the panel hosted by Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole brings together some of the biggest names in Spanish winemaking.

The panellists for the Future of Spanish Wines webinar are:

Richard C.E. Grant, Araex UK

Victor Ordóñez, J&O Boutique Wines

Vicky Gonzalez-Gordon, Gonzalez Byass

Jorge Méndez, Bodegas Viñatigo

Manuel CantalapiedraCantalapiedra Viticultores  

Paul Shinnie, Alliance Wine

The five producers will present five unique directions in which the Spanish winemaking scene is evolving and innovating. Joining them on the panel will be importers and buyers to share their perspectives and discuss the key trends set to shape the Spanish wine industry over the next 5-10 years.

Looking ahead to the digital event, host Andrew Catchpole said, "With such an exciting and dynamic cross-section of Spanish producers, this webinar will provide an intriguing snapshot into the future of a country that consistently produces wines of the most remarkable quality."

To register for the webinar click here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: ‘Fine wine’ is outdated

Nick Gillett: Wholesale at a crossroads...

New era for Mangrove following French bu...

Fine wine gets the January blues

VSPT Wine Group announces launch of UK s...

C&C Group’s Bibendum and Matthew Clark j...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95