Tim Atkin MW releases new Rioja report

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 February, 2023

Renowned critic and Harpers columnist Tim Atkin MW has launched the 2023 edition of his Rioja Report.

Priced at £20, the 218-page report is Atkin's most comprehensive overview yet of Spain’s most important region.

His research involved tasting 1,493 wines over a period of nearly three weeks in Rioja last October.

From these tastings, Atkin awarded 124 wines a score of over 95 points - 89 reds, 32 whites, and three sweet wines.

Meanwhile, Atkin gave a perfect 100-point score to the 2020 vintage of Artuke La Condenada. “This is the second Rioja (and the first red) to achieve perfection in my book,” said Atkin MW.

“The report contains 975 tasting notes (for the wines that scored over 90 points), a lengthy introduction to the region and its current situation, my annual classification of Rioja’s best 200 bodegas and co-operatives, my winemakers and viticulturist of the year, tips on where to eat, drink and stay, a selection of my photographs and suggestions for further reading,” he added.

Last month, Wines from Spain released its annual harvest report for the 2022 vintage in Spain.

“2022 will be remembered for an exceptionally long, hot summer and very dry conditions which resulted in a challenging growing season right up to the all-important decision-making over picking times. It was a most unusual year in many respects including the very early harvest dates,” the report noted.

Tim Atkin's Rioja report is available to buy and download from here.



