Guy Woodward: The value of age

Is there a wine that offers a better combination of value, drinkability and ageability than top-end Rioja? My modest ‘cellar’ would suggest not. Amid an otherwise fairly eclectic collection, Gran Reservas from 2001, 2004 and 2011 are by far the most populous older wines. Classic, elegant and ageworthy – and distinctly uncool.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.