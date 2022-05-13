Subscriber login Close [x]
Winners announced for Wines from Spain Awards

By James Bayley
Published:  13 May, 2022

Chair Tim Atkin MW and a panel of 14 expert wine judges selected 100 winners and awarded 16 ‘Champion’ trophies at the Wines from Spain Awards after a full day of judging in London last week.

With nine awards and two trophies, Spanish sparkling wines proved to be a strong category in the 2022 competition. Spanish whites also scored highly in the league table with no fewer than 28 awards and five trophies, including two for ‘Best Discovery’. In addition, 10 awards and three trophies were given to sweet and fortified wines.

Spanish reds illustrated the best of Spain’s diversity. Classic red wine regions Rioja and Ribera del Duero showed the strength of their winemaking with 37 awards. Other DOs provided judges with an array of reds, with this year’s trophies also coming from Mallorca and Valencia.

Chair Tim Atkin MW commented: "Spain is the most exciting country, certainly in Europe, and possibly in the world, right now. If you are prepared to pay a little more, it gets you extraordinary value for money. It is so diverse and exciting. A lot is happening, not just in the traditional places like Rioja, Navarra, Ribera del Duero, Rueda and Sherry, but also elsewhere. Look under the surface of Spain, and you will find lots of wonderful, gleaming jewels."

The list of 2022 winners includes the following Champion wines:

Best Cava:  Bodegas Pinord Cava +&+ NV, RRP £13.99

Best Premium Sparkling: Gramona Argent Brut Nature Rose 2017, RRP £57

Best White Over £10:  Perelada Només Garnatxa Blanca 2021, RRP £12.45

Best Premium White: Rioja Vega Tempranillo Blanco Reserva 2019, RRP £49.99 

Best White of Show: Familia Torres Forcada 2018, RRP £37.99

Best White Discovery: Soto Manrique La Viña de Ayer Albillo Real 2018, RRP £13.00

Best Premium Discovery: Estones PX 2019, RRP £26.00 

Best Rosado: Bodegas Gordonzello Gurdos 2021, RRP £10.00

Best Red Under £10:  Bodega Casas de Moya Gloria 2020, RRP £9.50

Best Red Discovery: Bodega Binigrau Bi-Negre 2017, RRP £15

Best Red Over £10: Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro Laderas del Norte 2020, RRP £18.77

Best Premium Red & Best Red of Show: Conde Valdemar Balcón de Pilatos 2019, RRP £25.75

Best Sweet Wine: Bodegas Monovar Fondillón 1996, RRP £66.50

Best Dry Fortified: Fernando de Castilla Antique Oloroso NV, RRP: £34

Best Sweet Fortified: Fernando de Castilla Classic Pedro Ximénez NV, RRP £22

The 100 winning wines from the 2022 Wines from Spain Awards will be available for tasting at 67 Pall Mall on 26 May. Click here to register. A selection of winners will also be presented at the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting in London on 28 June.

Discover the Wines from Spain Awards 2022 Guide here.



