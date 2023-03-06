Subscriber login Close [x]
Last call for Future of Spanish Wines webinar

By James Lawrence
Published:  06 March, 2023

Harpers is excited to be hosting an in-depth look at the future of Spanish viticulture this week, organised in collaboration with Wines from Spain.

Due to take place on 9 March at 2pm, a diverse panel will examine the innovations and trends shaping the industry today, with a particular focus on the young blood winemakers of Spain, and the direction they are pushing the industry in.

Key members of the Spanish wine scene will be joined by Harpers' editor Andrew Catchpole, in addition to leading importers and buyers.

The panellists are:

Richard C.E. Grant, Araex UK

Victor Ordóñez, J&O Boutique Wines

Vicky Gonzalez-Gordon, Gonzalez Byass

Jorge Méndez, Bodegas Viñatigo

Manuel Cantalapiedra,Cantalapiedra Viticultores

Paul Shinnie, Alliance Wine

During the webinar, Andrew Catchpole will introduce the session and panel, then invite each panellist to present on their proposed topic for five minutes each, centred on aspects of ‘innovation’ and ‘evolution’.

This will then be followed by a 25-30 minute panel-wide discussion.

Key themes include: How much more potential is there for Spain to exploit its old vine heritage?; How receptive is the international market to such wines?; How far has Spain mined its ‘forgotten’ varieties?


To register for the webinar click here.

