Indigenous grapes to fly the flag for Wines from Spain tasting

By James Bayley

Over 900 wines from over 280 Spanish bodegas will be available to taste at the Wines from Spain Annual Tasting in London on 28 February. Alongside Spain’s best-known indigenous grapes, like Tempranillo or Verdejo, a plethora of lesser-known varietals will also come to the fore, bringing together classic and newer DOs alike.

Spain’s flagship grape Tempranillo will feature in 295 of the 900+ wines on show, with examples from Rioja and Ribera del Duero and many other DOs besides, visitors will have the chance to explore regional and stylistic differences for Spain’s flagship grape.

Verdejo, Monastrell, Albariño and Viura will also be out in force as headline varietals in a combined 170 wines. Meanwhile, Xarel·lo and Palomino will be flying the flag for sparkling and fortified wines. Other Spanish favourites such as Godello, Mencía, Bobal or Graciano will also show their potential as solo acts or in blends.

However, more grapes are emerging beyond the well-known and up-and-coming varieties. Visitors can seek out Treixadura from Ribeiro and Ribeira Sacra, Albillos from Ribera del Duero (Albillo Mayor) and Cebreros (Albillo Real), Prensal and Manto Negro from Mayorca, and discover Marmajuelo from the Canary Islands.

The 53 importers and exporters of Spanish wines presenting their portfolios in London next week have assembled a collection of wines spanning 62 of Spain’s wine regions.

With diversity and quality the firm focus of the tasting, there will likely be wines suited to all palates and budgets, whether visitors are looking for wines for retail, restaurant, import or wholesale.

The full list of wines available at the London tasting can be viewed here.

Registration will be open until Friday 24 February. Click here to book your place.

Meanwhile, on Thursday 9 March, Wines from Spain will team up with Harpers for the Future of Spanish Wines webinar for the trade, focusing on the young Spanish winemaker and how they are shaping the future of the industry.

Five pioneering producers will present five unique directions in which the Spanish winemaking scene is evolving and innovating. Joining them on the panel will be importers and buyers to share their perspectives and discuss the key trends set to shape the Spanish wine industry over the next 5-10 years.

Looking ahead to the digital event, host Andrew Catchpole said: “With such an exciting and dynamic cross-section of Spanish producers, this webinar will provide an intriguing snapshot into the future of a country that consistently produces wines of the most remarkable quality.”

The panellists for the Future of Spanish Wines webinar are:

Richard C.E. Grant, Araex UK

Victor Ordóñez, J&O Boutique Wines

Vicky Gonzalez-Gordon, Gonzalez Byass

Jorge Méndez, Bodegas Viñatigo

Manuel Cantalapiedra, Cantalapiedra Viticultores

Paul Shinnie, Alliance Wine

To register for the 2pm webinar on Thursday 9 March click here.








