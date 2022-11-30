Subscriber login Close [x]
Wines of Spain announces dates for 2023 Annual Tastings

By James Bayley
Published:  30 November, 2022

Wines from Spain has revealed dates and locations for its Annual Tastings next year. The first will be held in London on 28 February, with a northern event also taking place in Leeds, Yorkshire, on 13 March.

The event is the most comprehensive tasting of Spanish wines in the UK and allows leading exporters and importers of Spanish wines to present their latest portfolios to the British trade.

For the London edition, Spain’s numerous DOs, styles and grape varieties will be on show and new releases will highlight new innovations across the country.

A regional tasting will be held in Leeds on in March, where a walk-round tasting format will offer special flights, themed tables and food & wine pairings featuring 200 Spanish wines selected by bodegas and UK importers.  

Masterclasses will provide additional insights into the Spanish wine category and free-access webinars are scheduled for February and March, to allow those who can’t make the live event to attend virtually.

Fernando Muñoz, UK director for Foods and Wines from Spain, said: “After the successful return of our in-person tastings last year, we are very upbeat about 2023 and look forward to hosting our annual tasting events both in London and Leeds. It is very important to us to continue to broaden the appeal of Spanish wines beyond Southeast England and we are pleased to be visiting Yorkshire next year.”

Registration will open mid-December. Email winesfromspain@otaria.co.uk for more information.

 

