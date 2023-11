By Harpers Editorial

Finch, a neighbourhood wine bar from the team behind Grays and Feather, is now open in the heart of Brixton Village. Putting the emphasis on theatrical flair, Finch has found its home in a pocket-sized 178sq ft venue, while taking ‘cabinet of curiosities’ as its theme. Featuring just 12 covers, Finch is the second bar from the wine focused company, following the opening of Plume in Covent Garden in 2018.