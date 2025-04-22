Subscriber login Close [x]
New online retailer Kiwi Cru aims to champion New Zealand

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 April, 2025

Kiwi Cru an online retailer and events company dedicated to the promotion of wines from New Zealand has been launched in the UK. The new project is spearheaded by founder Pippa Wood, an entrepeneur who has held past roles at Berry Bros. & Rudd and Bolney Wine Estate.

Kiwi Cru will host a range of over 250 wines from the land of the long white cloud on its online shop, with the curated selection starting at £15. The website will include a quarterly subscription service called the Kiwi Cru Club for interested customers.

Also on offer from Kiwi Cru will be consistent tasting, aimed at introducing a greater UK audience to all the island nation has to offer, focusing on smaller producers and hidden gems.

Founder of Kiwi Cru, Pippa Wood, brings her passion for all things Aotearoa to the project.

She commented: “New Zealand wines have long been celebrated for their quality and innovation, and I’m thrilled to bring a handpicked selection available via the new website. With Kiwi Cru, we’re not just selling Kiwi wine; we’re sharing the stories, passion, and craftsmanship behind every bottle.”

In celebration of its launch, Kiwi Cru will host an exclusive industry event on Thursday 8 May at Park Village, Camden, London. The event, titled 'New Zealand Women in Wine', will highlight the work of eight leading female Kiwi winemakers, as well as feature a tasting session and keynote address by Rebecca Gibb MW.




