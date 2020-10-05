New Zealand tastings go virtual

By Mathew Lyons

New Zealand Winegrowers is to move its annual London and Dublin January tastings online.

The announcement follows the introduction of new restrictions imposed by the UK government in response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, NZW said: “The safety of our exhibitors, visitors and guests is our number one priority, and we believe that by making the decision early we can plan for a wide range of innovative activities targeted at different sectors of the industry.

"We are committed to telling the New Zealand Wine story and showcasing New Zealand’s premium, sustainable and diverse wines. We will shortly be putting together a programme of reformatted tastings, discussions, and online events for the trade to be able to engage with the fantastic wines and producers across New Zealand.”

Further details of the tastings, which will take place across the week of 18 January 2021, will be revealed in due course.

NZW described the country's 2020 harvest as "exceptional" in both quality and quantity.