Te Pā gains first major UK listing

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  13 August, 2020

Māori-run family estate te Pā has won its first major multiple listing with its Pā Signature Series Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, which are bound for Tesco.

Based in Marlborough’s Wairau and Awatere regions, te Pā has garnered attention for its Māori lineage, as well as its close relationship with the land.

It’s run by the MacDonald family, which has both Scottish and Māori ancestry, the latter of which can be traced back to the first migrant landings in New Zealand around 800 years ago.

With a strong focus on authenticity and heritage, it forms a major part of UK supplier Buckingham Schenk’s push to evolve from a predominantly retail-led own-label proposition to becoming a multichannel player with a stall of agency and exclusive brands.

Estate owner, Haysley MacDonald, said: “I am delighted with this great achievement which is the result of tireless work by my team and our UK partners Buckingham Schenk. This is a key market for New Zealand Wines, and I have no doubt our wines will offer exceptional value and outstanding quality to UK consumers.”

The wines will be in Tescos stores at the end of the month. The Sauvignon Blanc will retail at £10 and the Pinot Noir at £18. Both wines are sustainably grown and vegan-friendly.

Meaning ‘our home’ in Te Reo Māori, te Pā’s wines are made by chief winemaker Sam Bennett who has worked in Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough in New Zealand, and in cool climate regions across Tasmania, Oregon and Burgundy.



